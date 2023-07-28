3 Bold Guardians Trade Deadline Predictions
If the Guardians want to repeat as AL Central champions, they need to be bold at the trade deadline.
By Tyler Maher
3. The Guardians Make a Trade With a Division Rival
Intra-division trades are rare in baseball, but the Guardians should consider it. The Royals and Tigers are obviously rebuilding and the White Sox just waved the white flag as well, so many of the sellers at the deadline will come from the AL Central.
Chicago in particular has several players that could be attractive to Cleveland. In addition to Grandal mentioned above, the White Sox have other appealing position players who could be on the trade block. That includes All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson, who teams are looking at to play second base. He would be an upgrade at either position for us and should definitely be at the top of our list.
Chicago also has young sluggers like Jake Burger and Andrew Vaughn that it may be willing to swap for one of our young starters.
A deal between the White Sox and Guardians just makes too much sense, so I think we'll see one before Aug. 1.
