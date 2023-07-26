3 Trade Targets the Guardians Must Pursue at the Deadline
The MLB Trade Deadline is coming up and the Guardians could use some help. Here are three players they should target to help their playoff chances.
By Tyler Maher
2. Lane Thomas, OF, Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas is another outfielder who would be a good fit for us. The Nationals are rebuilding and would probably be open to moving Thomas, who's 27 and in his first year of arbitration.
That means Thomas wouldn't be just a rental, though, as we'd still be getting two more years of team control beyond this one. Those would be his prime years, too, making now a good time to pounce.
Thomas is in the midst of a career year for Washington, slashing .293/.339/.488 with 16 homers and 12 steals. His average, slugging and steals are already personal bests, and he's on pace to surpass 20 homers for the first time in his career. He's capable of playing all three outfield positions as well, bringing some versatility to the table.
The Nationals are loading up on young talent, and we have it in spades. Sacrificing some of it for Thomas would be worthwhile.