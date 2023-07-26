3 Trade Targets the Guardians Must Pursue at the Deadline
The MLB Trade Deadline is coming up and the Guardians could use some help. Here are three players they should target to help their playoff chances.
By Tyler Maher
3. Elias Diaz, C, Colorado Rockies
Another position where we could really use some help is behind the plate. Our catchers have been abysmal this year, batting a combined .194/.259/.323. That is unacceptable and needs to be fixed immediately.
Finding good-hitting catchers is hard, but the Rockies could be helpful. Elias Diaz was just named to the All-Star team for the first time at age 32, so they may be looking to move him while his value is at its peak.
Diaz is batting .270/.327/.421 with 10 homers and 48 RBIs, which are pretty good numbers for any position. While he's obviously getting a Coors Field boost, his away numbers (.248/.316/.354) would still be a massive improvement for us.
The Rockies are 21 games below .500 and in last place in the NL West, which means they're in obvious sell mode. Pitching is always at a premium in Colorado, so sending over a quality arm or two should be sufficient.
Regardless of who the Guardians get at the deadline, DraftKings Sportsbook is the place to bet on them this season. New users who sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below will automatically get an instant $150 in bonus bets guaranteed. Once you place your first $5 wager, the bonus will automatically activate — you don't even need to wait to see whether that bet wins or loses before you get paid. This offer won't be around for long though, so sign up now to cash in!