3 Players the Guardians Must Not Trade at the Deadline
These 3 Guardians pitchers should be untouchable during trade negotiations.
By Tyler Maher
2. Tanner Bibee
Another rookie starter I don't think the Guardians should touch is Tanner Bibee.
Bibee's a lot like Allen, actually. Their numbers are eerily similar, and they're also the same age. Honestly, though, I think I like Bibee a bit more if I had to pick one of them.
Part of the reason is that Bibee's overall performance has just been better, especially lately. Bibee has been absolutely outstanding over the last month, logging a 1.73 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings over his last six starts.
What I really love about Bibee, though, is that he consistently pitches deep into games, which is something that Allen still struggles with. Bibee has gone at least five innings in all but two of his 16 starts this year, completing six frames in four of his last six outings.
That tells me a couple of things. One is that he knows how to conserve his energy and be efficient with his pitches so he still has bullets to fire in the sixth. Another is that he's capable of navigating a lineup and getting through it multiple times, which not many starters can do these days.
Sometimes when you look at a young player (especially pitchers), you can tell right away that they're going to be special. Bibee gives me that feeling, and I hopes he stays with us for a long time.