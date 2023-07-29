3 Players the Guardians Must Not Trade at the Deadline
These 3 Guardians pitchers should be untouchable during trade negotiations.
By Tyler Maher
3. Shane Bieber
While I'm not opposed to trading Bieber in general if the price is right, I don't think now is the best time to move him.
He's hurt, for starters, which immediately diminishes his value. Plus we need him if we want to make a serious playoff run, as he's easily our most experienced and accomplished starter.
Bieber wasn't having the best season before landing on the IL, either. His 4.14 FIP and 7.3 K/9 were both the worst marks of his career, and a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA doesn't scream "Ace."
If the Guardians are going to trade Bieber, they should wait until the offseason. He still has a full year of team control left, and his stock will be higher if he comes back healthy and finishes the season strong.
Trading him now would be selling low, though, which you definitely don't want to do with a former Cy Young winner.
If you're looking to bet on the Guardians, DraftKings will give you a guaranteed $150 bonus for doing it. Most sportsbooks will make you wait for your first bet to settle before paying out your bonus, but on DraftKings you get that bonus immediately and automatically. So what are you waiting for -— sign up today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER