How Former Browns Fared With Their New Teams in Week 1
The Cleveland Browns didn't have a ton of roster turnover this season, bringing back most of the key parts of the starting lineup while upgrading the areas that needed the most work.
That means there aren't as many former Browns that fans want to keep an eye on this year.
There are still some big ones though, including one who fans will truly be cheering against after he left on pretty terrible terms with the team.
Here's a look at how former Browns around the league fared in their debuts for new teams in Week 1.
Former Browns Watch: Week 1
1. Jadeveon Clowney
It would bring Browns fans nothing but joy if Jadeveon Clowney played all 17 games and finished with 0 sacks in 2023. Despite having the benefit of defenses focusing all their attention on Myles Garrett (the NFL’s most double-teamed pass rusher last year), Clowney somehow thought he wasn’t the one to blame for his 2.0 sacks across 12 games in 2022.
Well his Ravens debut did put him on pace for that 0-sacks-in-17-games scenario.
Clowney had a ton of opportunities, playing 35 pass-rushing snaps, but only got to the quarterback for 1 hit with no sacks. Plus, he had one truly delicious lowlight.
Pro Football Focus confirmed that he was playing as poorly as those numbers make it seem, giving him a brutal 56.6 pass-rush grade. That had him ranked 86th among the 135 edge rushers PFF graded in Week 1.
Browns fans will always be cheering against the Ravens anyway, but we'll be rooting for Clowney to get completely shut down each and every week in 2023.