How Former Browns Fared With Their New Teams in Week 1
2. Chris Hubbard
Chris Hubbard is a former Brown who hasn’t given us any reason to root against him. He proved he didn’t deserve to be a full-time starter after we brought him from Pittsburgh to Cleveland, but he stuck around as a serviceable and versatile backup for years.
The Browns are absolutely flush with depth up front though, and there was no way Hubbard was sticking around. We simply didn't have enough roster spots to justify paying him, so there were no hard feelings when he left for Tennessee.
A suspension to the Titans' starting right tackle even let Hubbard draw the start in Week 1, which was a big opportunity for the vet.
It wasn’t all roses for Hubbard in his Titans debut, but it was a pretty solid performance overall.
Hubbard played particularly well in pass protection. He was pass-blocking on 43 snaps and allowed just 1 pressure (with 0 sacks and 0 QB hits). PFF gave him a pass-blocking grade of 79.2 in the game.
It remains to be seen if Hubbard will manage to keep his spot in the lineup, but it was a fun Titans debut for the former Brown.