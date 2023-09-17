How Former Browns Fared With Their New Teams in Week 1
3. Josh Dobbs
I'm going to call Josh Dobbs a former Brown even though it almost feels like he was never here.
It was a wild offseason for Dobbs, and getting traded from a team you never played a game for to go from backup QB to starter is a pretty big shakeup. I hope he hadn't fully unpacked in Cleveland.
Unfortunately for Dobbs, that opportunity to start came with the Arizona Cardinals, who pretty clearly project to be the worst team in the NFL in 2023. Dobbs didn’t do anything to alter that projection.
If we’re looking for some silver lining, it’s that Dobbs completed 70% of his passes and didn’t throw any interceptions. You can’t really label a performance like that a disaster. But when you’re completing 21 of 30 pass attempts for just 132 yards, you’re also not doing enough to win many games.
Occasionally a spry runner too, Dobbs added nothing on the ground with -3 yards on 3 attempts. He was also sacked 3 times.
Looking at the adjusted net yard per pass attempt (ANY/A) leaderboards, which factor in touchdowns, turnovers and sacks, Dobbs ranked 26th among 32 qualifying quarterbacks. His 44.4 grade from PFF (32/37) told the same story.
The real great piece of that for Cleveland? One of the only starters who graded out below Dobbs was Joe Burrow (43.0).
Browns fans have to be feeling pretty good about having Dorian Thompson-Robinson as their QB2 right about now.