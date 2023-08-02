How Many Times Have the Guardians Been No-Hit? (Full History of No-Hitters Allowed)
Though no-hitters in baseball are known for their rareness, it seems the Cleveland Guardians can't stop avoiding them. On Aug. 1, 2023, Cleveland was no-hit once again, this time by the Houston Astros. It marked the fifth time the franchise has been held hitless in a game since 2021, making this one very unfortunate trend.
After being on the wrong side of several recent no-hitters, it's caused fans to wonder about the team's all-time history with these displays.
How Many Times Have the Guardians Been No-Hit?
Throughout Cleveland's history as an MLB franchise, the team has been no-hit a total of 15 times. This includes the club's time as the Bluebirds (1901-1902), Naps (1903-1914), Indians (1915-2021) and Guardians (2022-present). The first time Cleveland was no-hit occurred on May 12, 1910, as Charles Bender of the Philadelphia Athletics went the distance and held the then-Naps hitless.
Since 2021, the Guardians have been no-hit four times over a complete nine-inning game. They were also held hitless in a seven-inning contest (the first matchup of a double-header) on July 7, 2021, though MLB doesn't fully recognize this as a no-hitter. Regardless, Cleveland has posted zero hits in five games since the 2021 season.
The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox are tied for the most no-hitters thrown against the Guardians all-time at three each. No pitcher has ever participated in more than one no-hitter against Cleveland, and no perfect games has been thrown against them in the World Series era.
Meanwhile, the Guardians' franchise touts 14 official no-hitters in its history. Two of those were pefect games, as Addie Ross accomplished the remarkable feat on Oct. 2, 1908, against the White Sox, and Len Barker followed him on May 15, 1981, versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Barker's perfect performance remains the team's last no-hitter of any kind.
List of No-Hitters Against the Guardians All-Time
The Guardians have been no-hit 15 times in nine-inning games all-time. They were also held hitless in a seven-inning contest in July 2021, though that no-hitter isn't officially recognized by MLB. Check out the full list of MLB-recognized no-hitters thrown against Cleveland all-time below:
Date
Opponent
Pitcher(s)
Score
May 12, 1910
Philadelphia Athletics
Charles Bender
Athletics 4, Naps 0
May 31, 1914
Chicago White Sox
Joe Benz
White Sox 6, Naps 1
August 26, 1916
Philadelphia Athletics
Joe Bush
Athletics 5, Naps 0
August 31, 1935
Chicago White Sox
Vern Kennedy
White Sox 5, Indians 0
August 27, 1938
New York Yankees
Monte Pearson
Yankees 13, Indians 0
July 12, 1951
New York Yankees
Allie Reynolds
Yankees 1, Indians 0
September 16, 1965
Boston Red Sox
Dave Morehead
Red Sox 2, Indians 0
August 25, 1967
Minnesota Twins
Dean Chance
Twins 2, Indians 1
September 2, 1990
Toronto Blue Jays
Dave Stieb
Blue Jays 3, Indians 0
September 4, 1993
New York Yankees
Jim Abbott
Yankees 4, Indians 0
July 27, 2011
Los Angeles Angels
Ervin Santana
Angels 3, Indians 1
April 14, 2021
Chicago White Sox
Carlos Rodon
White Sox 8, Indians 0
May 7, 2021
Cincinnati Reds
Wade Miley
Reds 3, Indians 0
September 11, 2021
Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes and Josh Hader
Brewers 3, Indians 0
August 1, 2023
Houston Astros
Framber Valdez
Astros 2, Guardians 0
Who has Been No-Hit the Most in MLB History?
The Guardians' 15 no-hitters allowed are ugly, but there are actually four franchises that have been no-hit more often than Cleveland:
- Philadelphia Phillies (21)
- Los Angeles Dodgers (20)
- Atlanta Braves (17)
- San Francisco Giants (16)
- Cleveland Guardians, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles (15)