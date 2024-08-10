Huge Brandon Aiyuk Update Threatens to Sink Browns Trade Chances
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns have been heavily involved with the Brandon Aiyuk sweepstakes over the past few weeks. Ever since it was reported that the star receiver and the San Francisco 49ers had failed to come to a contract extension, Aiyuk was made available. The Steelers and the Patriots were among the interested parties with Cleveland widely considered the frontrunner to land the 26-year-old. Thanks to their ability to give up a player of Amari Cooper's caliber in a potential deal, the Browns were considered to have the best package of any potential suitor.
The latest update on the Aiyuk front, however, paints a different picture. Once deemed highly unlikely, a return to San Francisco is now a serious possibility for the second-team All-Pro receiver.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the 49ers and Aiyuk recently met and restarted negotiations. He stated that there is "optimism" for a potential deal between the sides.
Brandon Aiyuk and 49ers Back At the Negotiating Table
This is a surprising development. The sides looked far away from contract negotiations, especially considering the financial limitations the 49ers have going forward. It was reported that New England had offered Aiyuk a four-year deal with $32 million AAV which he turned down.
It is hard to imagine San Francisco going over $30 million for Aiyuk when they are already paying massive salaries to Trent Williams, Fred Warner, Deebo Samuel, and Nick Bosa. Fitting all of these stars into their books will be a huge challenge going forward.
In their defense, they would have the same issue even if they got Amari Cooper back from Cleveland. Perhaps that was the decision they eventually got to. They are Super Bowl contenders and it makes sense for them to run it back and figure things out financially later.
For the Browns, this is not a big deal. Aiyuk would have been a minor upgrade over Cooper and would have cost them valuable additional draft capital. Let's see what this wide receiver corps can do with a fully healthy Deshaun Watson for a whole year.