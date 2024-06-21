J.B. Bickerstaff Could Land New Coaching Job With Cavaliers Division Rival
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Cavaliers surprisingly parted ways with head coach J.B. Bickerstaff last month after the Cavaliers got bounced in five games by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
The Cavaliers had a good regular season (48-34), but they had trouble in the playoffs as they went seven games against the Orlando Magic in the first round and had a quick exit in the second round.
Bickerstaff spent five seasons with the Cavaliers, posting a 170-159 record and leading the team to two playoff appearances. Nonetheless, a team in the NBA’s Central Division is interested in bringing Bickerstaff for an interview for their head coaching vacancy.
Cavaliers Rumors: Pistons Plan to Interview J.B Bickerstaff
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that the Detroit Pistons plan to interview Bickerstaff for their head coaching gig. Wojnarowski added Detroit also has permission to interview Dallas Mavericks assistant Sean Sweeney and Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori.
The Cavaliers aren’t likely scared about the idea of Bickerstaff staying within the division as the Pistons were one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.
Detroit parted ways with head coach Monty Williams earlier this week, despite signing him to a six-year, $78.5 million contract last offseason. Bickerstaff could be an upgrade over Williams as we saw him take the Cavaliers from a 22-win team in 2020-21 and make them a contender in the East.
The Pistons won’t have a quick turnaround as they still need to figure out their identity with the abundance of young players. However, if Bickerstaff got the job, he could give the Cavs a run for their money if they don’t nail their head coaching hire this offseason.
