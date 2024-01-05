Jabrill Peppers Makes Surprise Admission About Browns Trade
The NFL is a cut-throat business, Jabrill Peppers learned after his trade from the Cleveland Browns.
Players, coaches, and general managers always echo the statement: "the NFL is a business". New England safety Jabrill Peppers knows exactly how that felt firsthand. In March of 2019, Peppers was dealt to the New York Giants in a package deal that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns.
The official trade package was defensive end Olivier Vernon and Beckham Jr. for guard Kevin Zeitler, Peppers, Cleveland's 2019 first-round pick (No. 17 overall) and a 2019 third-round pick (No. 95 overall).
The Michigan standout didn't receive a call from management or anyone from the Browns organization. Instead, he found out on social media just like everyone else. In Thursday's chat with reporters, the 28-year-old explained how it went down.
"When I found out I got traded on Twitter,” Peppers said. “That was when I was like, ‘Oh (expletive!) I know what I’m dealing with now,” he said.
“Other than that it’s been countless instances, and we all know that, but you can still have the tight-knit family feel and also know that it’s a business as well. That’s how I go about business."
This situation is just one of many that shows fans how cut-throat the league can be. The NFL isn't a business where you can put your emotions first cause you'll be shell-shocked. Peppers learned this lesson early on his career, something he'll always be aware of.
The 2017 first-round pick played well in Cleveland before being dealt. From 2017-2018, Peppers supplied 136 total tackles, eight pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
