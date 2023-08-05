3 Most Likely Jadeveon Clowney Free Agent Destinations
3. Kansas City Chiefs
Even though they enter the season as Super Bowl favorites, the Chiefs are far from done with roster moves. Contenders know how important depth is to ensure a talented squad doesn't falter down the stretch of a 17-game schedule. One area Kansas City could use a boost is in the trenches after parting ways with three-time Pro Bowler Frank Clark this offseason.
The impact of Clark's absence cannot be understated. He anchored this defensive line alongside Chris Jones for the past four seasons, recording a healthy 23.5 sacks and whopping 59 QB hits as a Chief. Him simply not being on the field will change how opponents attack Kansas City.
Now Andy Reid's squad is likely to roll out Charles Omenihu opposite of George Karlaftis. There's no telling how productive Omenihu will be in a true starter role for the first time in his career. He also likely befitted lining up next to some of the game's best disruptors on the 49ers last year.
Clowney would provide an accomplished veteran presence whom opponents must respect given his skill set. He's also got the starting experience (98 games) that could be of perfect use to a contender like KC. It's worth bringing in the former South Carolina star as the Chiefs prepare to defend their title.
Looking to place a Super Bowl bet on the Chiefs, or any other team? Make sure to check out FanDuel Sportsbook. New users who sign up through Factory of Sadness' exclusive link will have their first wager of at least $10 returned in bonus bets if it doesn't cash. This offer won't be around forever, so act now!
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER