Jameis Winston Comments on Browns Sideline Incident During Week 4 Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns suffered their second-straight loss on Sunday, falling to the Las Vegas Raiders 20-16. It was a disappointing showing by the Browns, who do not look like the team that made a run toward the playoffs late last season.
They didn’t run the football, made costly mistakes at the wrong time, and are not playing as a cohesive team. During Sunday’s game, there was a brief moment where things got heated on the sidelines involving backup quarterback Jameis Winston.
Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson was visibly frustrated with second-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who let Raiders EDGE Tyree Wilson blow right past him. Then on the sidelines, Winston is seen talking to someone on the bench, which caught the attention of the CBS broadcast.
After the game, the backup quarterback was asked about the sideline incident and he clarified what happened.
“No frustration. It’s just a standard that we all hold ourselves up to, and we all got to be accountable to that,” Winston said to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.
“We got a standard. We got to be accountable to that standard. And let’s go. It’s all encouragement. That’s all I’m doing when I’m out there, is encouraging my guys to go higher, and be better.”
Winston dispelled that he was frustrated and took responsibility by saying everyone has a standard and needs to be held accountable. Things haven’t gotten off to a good start for the Browns, whose only win has come against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.
That said, Cleveland has to flush this loss and prepare for the Washington Commanders next week, who have been one of the surprise stories in the NFL to start this season.
