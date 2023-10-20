Jarrett Allen Injury Update is Encouraging News Ahead of Season Opener vs. Nets
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been sidelined with an ankle injury since October 7, but the latest update offers some new optimism with the regular season set to kick off.
Cleveland Cavaliers fans have high hopes for the 2023-24 season, but some of the early optimism took a hit earlier this month when Jarrett Allen suffered an ankle injury that has his status up in the air for next week's season opener against the Brooklyn Nets.
News on Allen's recovery has been quiet, but a report from Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor has given fans plenty of room for excitement.
"[Allen] took a critical step forward in his recovery on Thursday afternoon, going through post-practice shooting drills ... that included simulated pick-and-rolls, pick-and-pops, post-ups and face-ups ... It’s the most on-court work he has done since suffering the injury."- Chris Fedor
This is huge news.
Obviously it's a long season and missing Allen for a game or two to start things off wouldn't be the end of the world, but you always want to start the season out hot. And with the fifth game on the schedule already circled (Halloween against the New York Knicks), it would be nice to have Allen already back up to full speed with a couple games under his belt.
Allen has missed most of training camp and every preseason game due to a bone bruise in his left ankle that has had him shut down since October 7.
J.B. Bickerstaff hasn't given us much to work with, originally reporting a timeline of "at least two weeks."
Coach didn't give us much more yesterday either, dodging a question on Allen's return timeline with a noncommittal "He’s ramping himself up and doing more and more every day."
If Allen can't go, expect the Cavs' starting lineup on Wednesday to be Evan Mobley, Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.
