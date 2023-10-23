Jerome Ford Injury Update Feels Unfair For Browns Fans
Browns fans don't deserve the bad news they just got with Jerome Ford's latest injury update.
The Cleveland Browns suffered an injury loss so crushing that even fans of rival teams hated to see it when Nick Chubb suffered his brutal knee injury in Week 2. That should be enough bad luck at a position for a lifetime, let alone a season.
But things got even worse at the position for Browns fans in Week 7, and we've got bad injury news on Chubb's replacement, Jerome Ford.
Browns News: Jerome Ford Injury Update
Jerome Ford made an early exit with an ankle injury against the Colts on Sunday, and he's been officially diagnosed with a "low-grade high ankle sprain", which is expected to make him miss at least one game.
It's obviously good to see "low-grade" in the description, but a high ankle sprain is not a good injury for a running back, and it wouldn't shock me at all if this ends up being an issue for more than that estimated 1-2 week window.
It's also an injury that is impactful even after a player returns — getting back into action doesn't mean he'll be nearly as effective as he's been so far this season, averaging 4.9 yards per touch.
Losing Ford means that the Browns will take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 with Kareem Hunt as the lead back. Here's a look at the rest of the Browns depth chart for the week.
Browns Running Back Depth Chart
- RB1: Kareem Hunt
- RB2: Pierre Strong Jr.
Injured: Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford
That's right, there are only two running backs on the Browns depth chart now. They don't even have one on the practice squad to elevate to the RB3 spot.
That means the Browns are almost surely going to have to add a free agent for at least a couple of weeks to ride out Ford's injury.
Worried about backing the Browns with yet another running back on the shelf? You don't have to be if you make the bet on FanDuel Sportsbook. Wagering even $5 on the Browns will unlock a guaranteed $200 bonus, and the full thing pays out whether your bet wins or loses! Sign up through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below to unlock your $200 before it expires.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: