Jerry Jeudy Fires Back at Critics of Browns Contract Extension
The newest member of the Cleveland Browns doesn't like what the haters had to say about his new deal.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns surprised the NFL world yesterday by signing newly-acquired wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to a massive three-year, $58 million contract extension.
An extension for Jeudy was expected as the Browns just traded for him on an expiring contract. What was unexpected was the price tag of $41 million guaranteed money.
The 24-year-old former first-round pick certainly has plenty of upside but he has failed to establish himself as a high-level offensive weapon yet. That is why this contract was criticized by the media.
One of the most commonly used lines of criticism was that Jeudy never had a 1,000+ receiving yards season.
Well, Jeudy didn't appreciate those comments and responded with a social media post on Tuesday.
Browns News: Jerry Jeudy Responds to Contract Criticisms
The former Alabama standout pointed out that he had a 972-yards season and considering his missed games, it should count as a 1,000+ yards campaign.
Even though this is theoretically true, Jeudy is factually inaccurate. In the 2022 season when he had 972 yards, he only missed two games. It was the prior season when he had 467 yards that he missed six games for the Broncos.
It is totally fair and understandable for Jeudy to want to defend himself. But it's also beside the point. The Browns paid him not because of what he has been so far but for what they believe he could be in years to come.
This is similar to what they did with David Njoku, paying him before he showed elite production, and it worked out well for them. They will hope the same is the case with Jerry Jeudy.
If you are looking for your big payday like Jeudy, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook right now and claim your sign-up offer of $200 in bonus bets after your first wager wins.
More Browns coverage:
21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER