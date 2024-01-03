Joe Flacco Made Browns Super Bowl Promise to Ex-Teammate
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco makes a Super Bowl promise to his former New York Jets teammate following a win in Week 17.
The Cleveland Browns' roster has been depleted by injuries throughout the season. Both quarterbacks Deshaun Watson (shoulder) and Dorian Thompson-Robinson (hip) have been placed on injured reserve. The Browns pivoted and brought in 38-year-old Joe Flacco for a workout. Flacco impressed the staff and quickly signed on Nov. 20.
Since taking over as the starter in Week 13, Flacco has led the Browns to a 4-1 record and clinched their second playoff appearance in the past 23 years. The Delaware product still owns a live arm and has the IQ to make the right play.
Over five games, Flacco has thrown for 1,616 yards and 13 passing touchdowns. Additionally, he's recorded 300-plus yards in four straight contests and at least three passing scores in two straight outings.
From 2020-2022, Flacco played for the New York Jets, but wasn't nearly as productive. In a Week 17 Thursday Night Football showdown, Flacco cooked his former club.
He went 19-of-29 for 309 yards and three touchdowns in a commanding 37-20 victory over New York. To put the cherry on top, Flacco ended the Jets' 33-game streak without allowing a 300-yard passer.
During the post-game, he was showered with love from his former teammates. Flacco even made a Super Bowl promise to Justin Hardee, who is from Cleveland.
Hardee told Flacco during their handshake, "bring my city a 'ship." Flacco replied, "I will."
This may seem like a tall tale, but Flacco could make magic happen in the playoffs. Across 15 postseason games, he's tossed 3,223 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and a passer rating of 88.6.
The path to the Super Bowl would be extremely tough in a jam-packed AFC, though no one can count out the Browns. They've faced adversity throughout the entire season.