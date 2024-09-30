Joe Flacco Makes Shocking Browns Reveal After Leading New Team to Win
By Jovan Alford
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco was back in the spotlight on Sunday as he led the Indianapolis Colts to a 27-24 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco stepped in for an injured Anthony Richardson, who suffered a hip pointer.
The 2023 Comeback Player of the Year completed 16-of-26 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns in the three-point win. Flacco seemingly picked up where he left off with the Browns last season.
After the game, Flacco spoke with Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk and told him that he was interested in coming to Indianapolis because of head coach Shane Steichen when they both were in Philadelphia.
However, the veteran quarterback also revealed to Florio that the Browns didn’t make him an offer for the 2024 season.
That said, it doesn’t come as a shock to see the Browns not re-sign Flacco as they already had Deshaun Watson and a young quarterback in Dorian Thompson-Robinson returning from their injuries.
Even though with Flacco's outstanding play down the stretch, you could've made a strong case on why Cleveland should've kept him.
But when the Browns signed Jameis Winston to a one-year contract in free agency, it solidified Flacco’s chances of not coming back to Cleveland.
Nonetheless, with how the Browns’ offense has struggled through the first four weeks of the season, some fans would have clamored for Flacco to start. However, Cleveland hopes Watson figures it out soon, or there will be calls for Winston to be the starter.
