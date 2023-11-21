John Harbaugh Reacts to Browns Signing Joe Flacco
How does Harbaugh feel about having his old QB back in the division?
By Tyler Maher
The Cleveland Browns made a surprising move on Sunday by signing quarterback Joe Flacco. Not only did Flacco torment the Browns for years as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, but he also hasn't played in nearly a full calendar year after not getting a contract for 2023.
On Monday, Flacco's former coach John Harbaugh weighed in on the situation.
It sounds like Harbaugh isn't too upset about Flacco joining a division rival. He praised the veteran QB, calling him "an ultimate competitor," and seems happy for him.
Harbaugh also said that he never doubts Flacco, which is a good point because neither should anyone else. Sure, he's almost 39 and hasn't played in a year, but he still looked pretty decent the last time we saw him. In 4 games for the New York Jets last year, Flacco completed 57.6% of his passes with 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.
Flacco may not be the Super Bowl-winning gunslinger he was in his prime, but he still has the skills and motivation to be an NFL-caliber quarterback. He also should be fully healthy after only appearing in 12 games over the last three seasons combined.
Harbaugh knows what he's talking about when it comes to Flacco. They joined the Ravens the same year in 2008, with Flacco serving as Harbaugh's starting QB through the 2018 campaign before giving way to Lamar Jackson. The two parted ways after that, but they won a Super Bowl during their 11 seasons together.
That was more than a decade ago, but time will tell if Flacco has one more championship run left in his big arm.
