Kareem Hunt Already on Injury Report After Season Debut
The Cleveland Browns made a significant move in the wake of Nick Chubb's injury by re-signing veteran running back Kareem Hunt prior to Week 3. Hunt got off to a slow start in his first game back with the team, but that was expected given he'd been out of a job since March.
After such a long layoff, it's no surprise he had some rust to shake off -- or that his body is still getting used to his NFL return.
Brows News: Kareem Hunt Injury Update
Hunt did not practice on Wednesday according to rib and groin injuries, according to the team. Before Browns fans get into a panic, this actually isn't too much to worry about right now.
Wednesday if often a "vet day" where longer-tenured players who are important to the team can take off to maintain their bodies for the upcoming game. As Zac Jackson of The Athletic noted in the above tweet, Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Amari Cooper all usually sit out on Wednesdays, though they sometimes might be listed on the report with some kind "injury" that's not really affecting them in any way.
In Hunt's case, his body is probably feeling it after going from unemployed to taking hits at running back again. He's no spring chicken, either, at 28 years old and having enjoyed a very productive NFL career. No one can blame him for being a bit sore and needing an off day.
For anyone still not convinced, head coach Kevin Stefanski said there's nothing to worry about in regards to Hunt's health for Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens.
With that out of the way, Hunt will just focus getting ready to face a very familiar opponent. He could still be a few weeks away from making a major difference, but his mere presence as a depth option at RB behind Jerome Ford is an asset.
