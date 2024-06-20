Kareem Hunt Breaks Silence on Possible Browns Return
It seemed like the Browns moved on from Kareem Hunt this offseason when they decided to bring back Jerome Ford and sign D’Onta Foreman plus Nyheim Hines.
But Hunt isn’t ready to say there’s no possibility of a return happening just yet.
“I wouldn’t say (the door) is closed, but I’m not really sure,” Hunt said to the News-Herald of a possible return to the Browns. “We’ll have to see about it. I’m just looking for a good fit, somewhere I could definitely get playing time and be on a team that’s contending.”
But is this news, or is this Hunt simply keeping his free agency hopes high?
Don’t Get Your Hopes Up for a Hunt Reunion
If you remember correctly, the Browns didn’t have any intention of bringing Hunt back last year until Nick Chubb had a devastating injury that ended his season.
So why would things be any different this time around?
In fact, there’s more reasons to NOT bring Hunt back to Cleveland.
Chubb is on track for an early-season return from his injury, Ford proved himself as a capable player and Foreman and Hines are now in the picture.
That doesn’t really leave much room for Hunt, especially when that roster spot (and cap space) could be spent on other positions.
The likely reason Hunt isn’t closing the door on the Browns is because he’s not in a position to close the door on ANY team.
“I’m just being patient,” Hunt told the News-Herald. “We’ll see. Everybody is finishing up their OTAs. When camps start, I’ll be ready. We’ll figure it out.”
Hunt is turning 29-years-old in August and he isn’t coming off a great year. Though he was effective in the red-zone, racking up nine rushing touchdowns, he averaged just 3.0 yards per carry and had just 15 receptions across 15 games.
If Hunt does end up returning to Cleveland this season, it’s likely because Chubb suffers a major setback or the team loses one of Ford, Foreman or Hines.
More Cleveland Browns Team News: