Kareem Hunt Subtly Calls Out Kevin Stefanski Over Costly Week 8 Decisions
There a few reasons for Cleveland Browns fans to be frustrated with head coach Kevin Stefanski after the Week 8 loss. Chief among them is the team opting to throw, instead of run, on the game-changing 3rd-and-three that ended in an interception and ultimately cost Cleveland the win.
It turns out the Dawg Pound aren't the only ones dismayed at Stefanski's play-calling, though.
Running back Kareem Hunt had some choice words after the contest. He lamented his usage down the stretch of the game against Seattle, noting he "didn't get a chance the whole fourth quarter." The veteran contined, saying, "I feel like I could've helped [us] win" when asked about the third-and-3 play.
It's honestly great to see Hunt speaking up and throwing some shade at Stefanski. Hunt clearly was feeling it on Sunday, racking up a healthy 55 yards and 1 touchdown, all while not seeing another touch over the entire last quarter.
Going away from the vet when he was the best back on the day if infuriating. Especially so when Hunt played a pivotal role in beating the Indianapolis Colts just a week ago, including a massive conversion in a short-yardage situation.
Passing on that third down opened up the opportunity for a turnover. A run, even if it didn't pick up the first or lost a few yards, would've allowed Cleveland to then be able to pin the Seahawks deep in their own territory on the ensuing punt, making a game-tying or -winning drive that much more difficult.
Instead, we all know how things played out, which only highlighted how lackluster Stefanski is as a play-caller. Hopefully he does what's best for the team and cedes responsibilities to someone who will better utilize weapons like Hunt moving forward.
Editor's note: An error in this article regarding the Browns' time management has been corrected.
