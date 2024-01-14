Kareem Hunt Comments on Browns Future Ahead of Free Agency
The veteran running back wants to be back in Cleveland after helping get the team to the playoffs this season.
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns saw their season end abruptly on Saturday night, losing 45-14 to the Houston Texans. The Browns will reflect on what happened this season and look ahead to the next one.
The Browns have multiple free agents this offseason who could be back with the team or sign elsewhere. Veteran running back Kareem Hunt is one guy who's hoping to return despite his uncertain status for 2024.
Browns News: Kareem Hunt Has Interests In Re-Signing With Cleveland
Hunt told reporters on Sunday that “he loves Cleveland,” “loves the organization,” and would definitely be interested in coming back, according to Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. However, the veteran running back added that he’ll consider other opportunities.
The 28-year-old Hunt joined the Browns on Sept. 20 after the team placed Nick Chubb on injured reserve due to a season-ending knee injury. Hunt only had 411 yards on 135 carries as the Browns viewed second-year running back Jerome Ford as the lead back.
However, Hunt led the team with nine rushing touchdowns as he was a playmaker inside the red zone.
In Saturday night’s loss to the Texans, Hunt scored the Browns’ only two TDs, which came on the ground.
It will be interesting to see how much interest Hunt gets in the open market, as he only averaged three yards per carry this season (the lowest in his career). However, Hunt was good inside the red zone, making him valuable to contenders looking for an RB2 next season.
As of right now, we don’t know about Chubb’s status for next season. However, if there’s a chance that he’s not ready for Week 1, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Browns call back an old friend in Hunt.
