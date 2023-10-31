Kenyan Drake Teases Possible Browns Signing With Latest Tweet
The Cleveland Browns need running back depth, and former division rival Kenyan Drake may have posted a spoiler about who they signed to the role.
The Cleveland Browns running back situation has been a hot-button issue for fans ever since we lost Nick Chubb for the season, and the saga is getting even more dramatic in Week 9.
After making an underwhelming signing with Jordan Wilkins last week, a more exciting free agent may have just broken some news about signing with Cleveland on Tuesday:
"It's Halloween, that GIF doesn't mean anything special about the Browns," you say? I might agree with you, but choosing to use a Browns GIF for a random Halloween post would be a mighty big coincidence after this news:
Jerome Ford is banged up, Kareem Hunt is unhappy with his workload, and Pierre Strong is the only other running back on the 53-man roster.
Jordan Wilkins, who was elevated on Sunday, is the only running back on the practice squad, and he now has only two elevations left before needing to be signed to the 53-man roster to be active on gameday (which will not happen).
So not only is Drake a potential upgrade from Wilkins, but having both on the practice squad makes sense if we expect to need to use a few more elevations.
It’s been a while since Drake’s last impressive season (he ran for 955 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020), but he’s still not even 30 years old, and this is a guy we’ve seen offer major value as both a rusher (career 4.5 yards per carry) and receiver (7.6 yards per reception on 218 career catches) out of the backfield.
We're not looking for a new hire to lead the backfield (you're not getting someone like that in free agency), but we certainly could use a solid veteran presence who can step in and contribute if needed. That's something Drake brings to the table and Wilkins doesn't.
