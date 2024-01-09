Kevin Stefanski Gives Devastating Injury Update on Dustin Hopkins
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gives an update on Dustin Hopkins before their Wild Card matchup.
The Cleveland Browns have been ravaged by injuries all season long as they head into the postseason. One player every fan is wondering about with the playoffs underway is kicker Dustin Hopkins, who was sidelined for the last two games of the season due to a hamstring strain.
On Tuesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an update on the status of Hopkins.
Hopkins has been hampered since Week 16 against the Houston Texans. The 33-year-old attempted to tackle Texan running back Dameon Pierce on a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and ended up getting hurt.
Unfortunately, it appears Hopkins' absence is heading toward three games in a row.
"He's progressing, but I don't think he'll be ready for this week," Stefanski said in a meeting with reporters on Tuesday.
As a result of Hopkins' injury, the Browns signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad before getting elevated to the active roster for Weeks 17 and 18. Patterson made his lone 33-yard field goal on Dec. 28 against the New York Jets. He's knocked through 6 of his 7 extra-point attempts as well.
Even though Patterson was been solid in the absence of Hopkins, his presence will be missed on the field. The Florida State product is 33-of-36 on field goal tries, including a perfect 8-of-8 from 50-plus yards. He's also made four game-winning kicks.
Cleveland acquired Hopkins from the Los Angeles Chargers in Aug. 2023 for a 2025 seventh-round pick. There is no indication that Hopkins would be ready to suit even if Cleveland makes the Divisional Round, but another week of rest will surely benefit the 10-year vet.
In other Browns news: