Kevin Stefanski Has Surprising QB Comments After Joe Flacco's First Start
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had some interesting comments on the team's quarterback situation after Joe Flacco's first start.
Though the Cleveland Browns were forced to make another starting-quarterback change in Week 13, but this time generated significant excitement with veteran Joe Flacco taking over under center. For the most part, Flacco lived up to the hype, though a late mistake ended up sealing the Browns' fate on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Rams.
Many still think Flacco showed he's the best man for the job with his performance, yet head coach Kevin Stefanski may not be in that same boat.
Stefanski decided not to commit to Flacco (or anyone else) as the team's starting moving forward following the Week 13 game. At the very least, this leaves the door open for rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who was forced to miss this contest due to a concussion.
Stefanski's QB stance incredibly surprising to say the least. Cleveland's passing game came alive with Flacco under center, unlocking an element that's been missing when DTR and P.J. Walker have been on the field. That gave the Browns a true two-pronged attack with the running backs combining for 87 yards on the day.
Simply put, Flacco proved on Sunday -- even in a loss -- that he gives the team the best chance to win. He moved the ball without skipping a beat, recording 23 completions for 244 yards and 2 touchdowns. Flacco also gave his receivers chances down the field to make plays, as evidenced by four different Browns notching longs of at least 20 yards on the day.
Thompson-Robinson and Walker have both had their chances to make their case as the team's top QB option, but it speaks volumes that most are convinced Flacco is the man for the job after just one game. Even Stefanski can't argue with how different his offense looked when the passing game is an actual asset, so he should cut out the shenanings and back the former Super Bowl champ for the stretch run.
