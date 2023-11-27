Kevin Stefanski Hints at Possible Starting QB Change for Week 13
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski had some interesting things to say about his team's starting quarterback for Week 13.
The Cleveland Browns' impressive three-game win streak came to an end on Sunday. Almost nothing went right for the Browns in Denver, including on the health front, as several injuries knocked key players out of the contest.
Cleveland's woes under center unfortunately continued, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson being forced to leave the game due a potential head injury. Meanwhile, backup P.J. Walker struggled mightily in relief, sealing the Browns' fate.
With his starting QB situation suddenly in flux once again, head coach Kevin Stefanski had some interesting things to say about his group following the contest.
Stefanski was directly asked if Thompson-Robinson would be his starter if he's able to clear concussion protocols, which he was placed in following the Denver game. The HC opted to skirt around the question, deferring to "Let's see how he (does) with protocol."
That's an interesting approach to say the least. If DTR was the no-doubt starter, Stefanski would've said as much. The question even factored in the rookie being healthy, rather than forgetting that element.
Yet Stefanski decided to leave things a bit open-ended. By avoiding the question, he's not locked into starting Thompson-Robinson just yet. You'd only do that if you want to consider your other options.
Considering how Walker played in Week 12, he's not likely in the running, but new arrival Joe Flacco certainly could be. Thompson-Robinson still clearly needs to do some developing as a passer, so his lacking downfield ability will continue to hamstring this offense.
Meanwhile, the gunslinging Flacco could switch things up in a hurry. The New York Jets leaned on Flacco's arm to throw at a high volume during his stint as starter last season, so there's no reason to believe he's not up to the task now.
The one thing that could Flacco back, though, is time. He's only had about a week in Cleveland so far, which is far from enough to execute Stefanski's game plan at a high level.
However, Thompson-Robinson's concussion and Walker's abysmal play could lead to a switch happening sooner than anticipated.
