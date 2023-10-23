Kevin Stefanski Provides Crystal Clear Update on Deshaun Watson's Week 8 Status
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback position is a mess right now, but Kevin Stefanski isn't going to leave Browns fans in the dark about Deshaun Watson.
There's not much to say about Deshaun Watson, P.J. Walker and the Cleveland Browns' Week 7 win over the Indianapolis Colts that you haven't already heard. Watson got hurt, Walker wasn't great but did well enough in Watson's place, and we got the win.
But really, what Browns fans are thinking about already is what happens in Week 8 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kevin Stefanski made sure we weren't waiting long to find out, providing a very clear update:
Stefanski left no room for doubt. "He's our starter moving forward. He's our starter in Seattle."
Watson has been bad this season, but it's not like anyone behind him has opened the door for quarterback controversy. Dorian Thompson-Robinson lost the QB2 role in his lone start, and P.J. Walker has completed only 50% of his passes this season with 0 touchdowns to 3 interceptions.
Watson may not hold onto this job forever, but his contract means it's going to take a lot to knock him out of the starting spot.
And as far as being healthy enough to play against Seattle? It wasn't the doctors or Watson himself that held Watson out today, it was Stefanski.
So it's a pretty safe assumption at this point that being medically cleared isn't going to be an obstacle. Watson's not in the concussion protocol, his shoulder felt well enough to keep throwing, and he doesn't want to be watching from the sidelines. Stefanski won't make him.
Browns fans obviously aren’t thrilled with what they saw from Watson today. Going 1-of-5 for 5 yards with an interception is about as bad a start to the game as you’ll get. And he’s not been great earlier this season either.
But he’s still easily the best option the Browns have. He has completed 61.7% of his passes with 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. Walker, as mentioned above, is at 50%, 0 and 3 respectively. DTR completed 52.8% with no touchdowns and 3 picks in his only start. There’s not a high bar for Watson to clear to be the obvious choice as the starter.
For better or for worse, that's going to be the case for the rest of the season.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: