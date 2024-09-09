Kevin Stefanski Refuses to Acknowledge Browns' Deshaun Watson Problem in Latest Remarks
The Cleveland Browns didn't start the 2024 season the way they had envisioned for themselves. They are coming off an embarrassing 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, where they were completely dominated and outmatched.
The offense was the biggest disappointment in the loss, finishing with 17 points, 230 total yards of offense, and going a measly 2-of-15 on third downs.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked pretty awful in Sunday's loss but head coach Kevin Stefanski refuses to bring light to the problem.
Browns News: Kevin Stefanski Doesn’t Cast Blame on Deshaun Watson
When speaking to reporters on Monday, Stefanski was asked about the Week 1 loss but believes it was a collective failure, not just Watson's.
"We did not play well enough as a team. We certainly didn't play well enough on the offensive side of the ball. We gave up a punt return for a touchdown. There are things on defense that I know we can do better. I understand as the head coach and certainly as the quarterback, you get a lot of the attention if you will. But this is the greatest team sport that there is and we're focused on getting better as the team. "- Kevin Stefanski
I understand that as the head coach, you need to back your players but anyone who watched the game against the Dallas Cowboys knows that Watson was terrible.
He finished the contest going 24-of-45 for 169 passing yards with one passing touchdown and two interceptions.
After getting that massive five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal back in 2022, the time is ticking for him to improve his play.
Even if Stefanski doesn't want to bash his QB1 after one week, he knows that performance won't cut it. And if it continues, the Browns may need to look in another direction.
