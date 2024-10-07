Kevin Stefanski Teases Big Coaching Change After Another Disastrous Loss
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns went from one of the surprise stories in the NFL in 2023 to one of the worst teams in the league this season. Cleveland dropped its three-straight game on Sunday, losing 34-13 to the Washington Commanders.
The Browns’ offense looked terrible in the loss as they only produced 212 total yards and were held under 20 points for the fifth-straight game.
Veteran quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled as well in the loss, completing 15-of-28 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown. He was also sacked several times. With the offense struggling to find its groove, fans are discussing among themselves if the team should make a change at quarterback or play caller.
On Monday, Browns head coach Stefanski was asked if he would consider giving up play calling duties and turn the reins over to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.
Stefanski didn’t sound opposed to the idea as he said there’s a bunch of things they want to look at.
“I think there’s a bunch of different things that we want to look at and see how we’re doing from an operation standpoint on offense,” Stefanski said (h/t Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com). “I think Ken’s been an outstanding partner in all of this. So those are the type of things that I will always look at. But really it just gets back to making sure that we’re putting our guys in position is what we’ll look at ultimately.”
Even though Stefanski didn’t outwardly hand the duties over to Dorsey, it’s something that he must consider to get this Browns’ offense on track. Cleveland has too many playmakers at the skill positions for their offense to be one of the worst in the league.
That said, Dorsey nor Stefanski can make the Browns block better in pass protection or help Watson play better, which looks eerily similar to last season. Regardless of whoever calls the plays for the Browns, Cleveland needs to get its act together quickly as they are on the verge of locking in a top-10 draft pick.
