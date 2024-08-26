Key Browns Player Teases Good Injury News Ahead of Week 1
By Jovan Alford
Update: Greg Newsome II will be officially activated off NFI list, per Mary Kay Cabot.
With the 2024 preseason in the rearview mirror, the Cleveland Browns will start preparing for Week 1 of the NFL season against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns enter the regular season with a few notable injuries on offense as star running back Nick Chubb is still on the PUP list, along with starting offensive linemen Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr.
As for the Browns’ defense, defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson is also on the PUP list, while starting cornerback Greg Newsome is on the NFI list. Newsome was placed on the NFI list at the start of training camp in late July.
The 24-year-old cornerback was dealing with a hamstring injury, which forced him to undergo surgery last month. At the time of the surgery, it was reported that the Browns hope Newsome will be ready for Week 1.
However, the last thing we heard about Newsome’s injury was that the fourth-year defensive back went through a rehab assignment on Aug. 15, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.
On Monday, Newsome sent out a cryptic post on social media that could suggest he’s not far away from returning to the field.
Cleveland would love to have the former first-round pick back on the field for the regular season opener against one of the more explosive passing offenses last season in Dallas.
Granted, the Cowboys may or may not have CeeDee Lamb on the field, but they will throw the ball around the field and the Browns would like to have their starting cornerbacks healthy and ready to play.
Last season, Newsome came into his own as a player, recording 49 combined tackles, 14 pass deflections, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. The 24-year-old defensive back also posted a 56.7 completion percentage allowed on targets (career-high) and only gave up two touchdowns.
