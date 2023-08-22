3 Kickers the Browns Must Target to Replace Cade York
The Browns need to act quickly before other kicker-needy teams scoop these guys up.
2. Mason Crosby
Sticking with the "old but reliable" approach, Mason Crosby could be another short-term answer in Cleveland.
Crosby had a down year in 2021, but he bounced back in 2022 by ranking a serviceable 15th among qualifying kickers with an 86.2% field goal percentage in 2023. We’re also still not all that far removed his back-to-back seasons at 90%+ in 2019 and 2020.
Leg strength is definitely more of a concern with Crosby than with Gould though.
The former Packer went just 1-of-4 from 50+ in 2022, and he did not perform well handling kickoff duties. Only 20.3% of his kickoffs went for touchbacks, and among the 29 kickers who had at least 50 kickoffs, Crosby's allowed the sixth-highest average field position.
You can't fault Crosby for what the kickoff coverage team around him was doing, but you'd think when he was giving up an average field position past the 25 he would've just started kicking touchbacks if he could.
Signing Crosby may well mean that the Browns would need to count on punter Corey Bojorquez to take overkickoff duties, which he has barely attempted during his short NFL career.