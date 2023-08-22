3 Kickers the Browns Must Target to Replace Cade York
The Browns need to act quickly before other kicker-needy teams scoop these guys up.
3. Matt Ammendola
How about an option that goes in the opposite direction?
The 26-year-old Matt Ammendola hasn't stuck around on any NFL rosters for long, playing for three teams (and being on six different rosters) in two seasons, and he most recently saw the field for the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL.
Ammendola isn't lacking in leg strength at all, and Pro Football Focus had him ranked sixth in average hangtime on kickoffs among the 39 players who attempted at least 15 last season.
The catch, though, is that Ammendola is one of the few kickers out there who might be less reliable than York. His career 69.2% field goal percentage comes in below York's 75.0%, though it is only over a sample of 26 kicks.
I'm not going to advise some sort of kicker-by-committee nonsense, but if the Browns value kickoff ability more than field goals, they could go with Ammendola over Crosby.
Of course, the best move would be to sign a free agent who can do both, which means inking Gould to a deal.
