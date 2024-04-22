Latest Browns Rumor Would Make Up for Brazil Game Snub
The Cleveland Browns might be getting another international game on their 2024 schedule.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns were long rumored to have an international game in Brazil for the 2024 NFL season. It was even reported that it was between the Browns and the Packers to be the Eagles' opponent in the first official NFL game in South America in Week 1. The league decided to go with the Packers. However, it looks like Cleveland may get its international game after all.
According to the reporting by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have a good chance of having a regular season game in London this season.
Browns Favorites to Get a London Game vs. Jaguars in 2024
In addition to the Packers-Eagles game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, the NFL has four more international games on schedule. One will involve the Carolina Panthers in Munich, Germany, and the other three will be in London, with the designated home teams being the Bears, Vikings, and the Jaguars.
Jacksonville has a game in London every season and is scheduled to host the Browns this year. According to Cabot, the Browns "appear to be a fave" with the Patriots and the Jets being the other two candidates to face the Jags at Wembley Stadium.
Cleveland last played an international game back in 2017, when they lost to the Minnesota Vikings in London.
The full schedule will be released in early May and we will know then whether the Browns will be traveling internationally this season. Considering that Cleveland has nine away games compared to eight home games, moving one to a neutral-site location certainly has its advantages. Plus, it gives Browns fans in Europe a chance to see their team live.
