Latest Joe Flacco Rumor is Bad News for Browns Reunion
The Cleveland Browns may have to look for a new backup quarterback after Joe Flacco news.
By Cem Yolbulan
Joe Flacco was a godsend for the Cleveland Browns last season, leading them to a 4-1 record down the stretch and carrying them to the postseason against all odds. Naturally, the Browns would love to bring him back as a "break in case of emergency" quarterback for next season, but it seems like NFL Comeback Player of the Year may have outplayed his way out of Cleveland.
According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Flacco wants to test the free agency waters to see if he can find a team that gives him the starting job or a chance to compete for it.
Joe Flacco Wants to Test Free Agency
This is certainly understandable for the 39-year-old. His brand is as good as it has ever been since he left the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. There are plenty of teams looking for their franchise quarterback this offseason. Flacco likely sees himself as an option behind a rookie quarterback or the starting QB for a team that fails to land a signal-caller of their choice.
However, it is very difficult to see a team starting the season with Flacco as their QB1. It is also true that Flacco would probably have a better chance at becoming the starter mid-season if he were to sign somewhere else.
If the starting opportunity isn't there for Flacco, there is reportedly mutual interest between the two sides for a return to Cleveland. A strong veteran arm who knows the team is preferable to the Browns trying a different backup like Jacoby Brissett or Mitchell Trubisky.
Despite the overachievement of last season, the Cleveland Browns aren't considered a serious playoff threat next year. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Browns with the tenth-best odds in the AFC (+2000) to make it to the Super Bowl.
