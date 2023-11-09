5 Most Likely Browns Inactives for Week 10 vs. Ravens
Which Cleveland Browns will likely be inactive in Week 10 vs. Ravens?
The Cleveland Browns have an absolutely huge matchup this coming weekend against their division rival Baltimore Ravens. It's arguably the best matchup on the entire Week 10 slate of games, and while the Browns will need all hands on deck, NFL rules prevent them from truly having all hands on deck.
The league requires gameday rosters to be set at 48 players, a welcomed difference from the 46 it used to be. Still, that means that a number of players will simply be wearing sweatsuits on the sideline when they could potentially be making contributions in the games.
Which Browns players won't likely be suiting up against the Baltimore Ravens? Let's take a look at the five most likely names to watch for.
Predicting Browns Inactives vs. Ravens in Week 10
1. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
The rookie quarterback out of UCLA will almost undoubtedly be listed as an inactive for this game against the Baltimore Ravens, but you'll also see him dress as the third quarterback. As has become customary for many teams this season, a third quarterback will dress for the game but only be able to be used in a total emergency situation.
In other words, Thompson-Robinson will be in uniform but barring something crazy happening like we saw in last year's NFC Championship game for the 49ers, he won't be throwing any passes. He can only come into the game if both Deshaun Watson and PJ Walker are medically not cleared to play in the game.