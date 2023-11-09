5 Most Likely Browns Inactives for Week 10 vs. Ravens
Which Cleveland Browns will likely be inactive in Week 10 vs. Ravens?
2. Siaki Ika, DL
One of the more consistent inactive players on this Cleveland Browns roster so far this season has been rookie defensive lineman Siaki Ika, something that perhaps we couldn't have seen coming before the season started.
Although Siaki Ika is the youngster in this group of defensive linemen for the Browns, he was also a top-100 NFL draft pick and joined a defensive line that had major question marks as of the end of last season.
But the Browns have assembled a formidable defensive line outside of Ika, to say the least. Dalvin Tomlinson, Jordan Elliott, Maurice Hurst, and Shelby Harris are eating up the lion's share of snaps on the interior so far this season, so Ika's big chance to actually play will have to wait.
3. Alex Wright, EDGE
Alex Wright hasn't been inactive a ton this season, playing seven of the Browns' first eight games. He's played just 90 defensive snaps and isn't a regular special teams player, and with the Browns having so many other contributors off the edge, he could be one of the odd men out if they need to fill up the inactive list.
He was inactive last week for the Browns in their shutout win against the Arizona Cardinals, so we'll see if he's on the list once again versus Baltimore. Wright was a DNP at practice last week for the Browns, so he replaces Isaiah McGuire on this list as a likely inactive due to injury.