5 Most Likely Browns Inactives for Week 10 vs. Ravens
4. Leroy Watson, OT
Even with the injuries at the offensive tackle position this season for Cleveland, I think Leroy Watson is still going to need some time to acclimate himself to the new system before getting into the lineup.
Watson was added to the Browns earlier this month and has only been on the roster for just over a week. Unless the Browns go really heavy at the offensive tackle position, I think it's a safe bet that Leroy Watson will be among this week's inactives.
5. David Bell, WR
Rounding out the "most likely to be inactive" list is young wide receiver David Bell, whose availability is in question, not necessarily his place in the weekly gameplan.
Bell was working on the side field last week due to a knee injury and the Browns would obviously like to get him out on the field more after the Donovan Peoples-Jones trade with Detroit. Bell's absence paved the way for rookie Cedric Tillman to get more extensive playing time against the Cardinals, but we're all still waiting for that true Cedric Tillman breakout game.
Again, this projection is injury related. If David Bell is healthy enough to play, he might not be one of the most likely inactives. We'll have to monitor the Browns' injury report as the week progresses.
