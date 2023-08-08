3 Long Shots Who Will Make the Browns Roster
Dark horse picks that will survive training camp cuts and make the final roster for the Browns.
3. Jordan Kunaszyk
Tony Fields and Matthew Adams both impressing has given the Browns more linebacking depth than we're used to, but I still think Jordan Kunasyzk makes his way onto the roster here.
Kunasyzk really emerged on special teams last year, leading all Browns with 317 special teams snaps. Only one other player on the team was on the field for even 250.
He didn't look especially good when he was getting defensive snaps as an injury fill-in, but it's very valuable to have a guy who can play on just about every special teams unit and has some starting experience, too.
I don't think he'll be an impact guy this year, or that he'll get much defensive playing time, but that special teams prowess should be just enough to secure him a job.
