Marvin Harrison Jr. Makes Controversial NFL Combine Decision
The Ohio State star is making a polarizing decision ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is considered the best non-quarterback prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. The star offensive weapon is a projected top-five pick in the draft, but teams will have to wait a little longer if they want to see him on the field.
According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the two-time unanimous All-American wideout isn't doing any drills or testing at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine this week.
The Scouting Combine starts on Monday and will continue until March 4. By the end, teams will have testing results and data on all 321 draft-eligible participants, with one notable exception: Marvin Harrison Jr.
Instead, the Heisman finalist is following a different route to the NFL. He has no agent, he will not participate in any testing, and will likely not be available for Ohio State's pro day workout either. He is reportedly working out by himself in preparation for next season.
The son of Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison, the 21-year-old star had back-to-back 1,200+ receiving yards, and 14 touchdown seasons with the Buckeyes.
The most likely destination for Marvin Harrison Jr. is considered to be the Arizona Cardinals, who hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The teams with the top-three picks are all expected to draft a quarterback, making Harrison the odds-on favorite to be the fourth-overall selection (-195).
