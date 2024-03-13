Michigan Poaches Top Ohio State Assistant in Shocking Move
The Ohio State Buckeyes saw running backs coach Tony Alford leave Columbus for Ann Arbor.
By Jovan Alford
The Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes are longstanding Big 10 rivals that don’t like each other, which is why it’s shocking to see one of the Buckeyes’ top assistants leave Columbus for Ann Arbor, MI.
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Wednesday that Ohio State running back coach Tony Alford is expected to be the new running backs coach at the University of Michigan.
Alford will be taking over for Mike Hart, who was the Wolverines’ running back coach for the last three seasons and will not return in 2024. Meanwhile, Alford will be a tremendous addition to Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore’s staff.
Alford spent the last nine seasons with the Buckeyes, where he got an opportunity to work with good running backs such as Ezekiel Elliott and J.K. Dobbins, who have had solid careers in the NFL. Before he landed in Columbus, Alford also spent six seasons at Notre Dame.
As for Ohio State, they are losing a good running back coach and a great recruiter at the position. Ohio State still has Henderson on the roster but added former Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, who was a star in the SEC over the last two seasons.
We don’t know who will take over Alford at the running spot. But head coach Ryan Day and new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly have a tall task ahead of them as they try to take the Big 10 crown away from the Wolverines in 2024.