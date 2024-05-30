Mike Vrabel Steals the Show at Browns’ Thursday Practice
By Joe Summers
Mike Vrabel is an accomplished head coach with an AFC Championship Game appearance under his belt, so it makes sense that he has significant expertise he can lend to the Cleveland Browns.
He stole the show at OTAs (offseason team activities) on Thursday, assisting in a variety of ways both as a coach and even as a player, rushing the passer and dropping in coverage to help install new plays.
Vrabel grew up cheering for the Browns and currently serves as a coaching and personnel consultant after compiling a 54-45 record leading the Tennessee Titans.
Mike Vrabel Shines at Cleveland Browns Practice
This is Vrabel's first year with the franchise. He was the Titans' coach from 2018-2023, reaching the AFC title game in 2020, ultimately losing to the Chiefs.
He was a star defender for the New England Patriots and showcased his versatility as a football mind with the Browns looking to build off last year's playoff appearance.
Several Browns beat reporters noticed Vrabel during the session, and he appeared to be working with special teams, offense, and defense. As a coach, Vrabel was known for getting the most out of limited rosters, making him a welcome addition to the Browns seeking to overcome a difficult division in the AFC North.
Kevin Stefanski won his second Coach of the Year honor last season after the Browns finished 11-6. While he's considered one of the best coaches in the NFL, even Stefanski knows the team could benefit from a mind like Vrabel's.
Thursday is the last day of OTAs until June 3-6. These are all optional sessions, though mandatory minicamp is June 11-13.
If Vrabel can help mold this roster, he'll continue to be a welcome addition to Cleveland's coaching staff.
