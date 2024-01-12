MLB Doesn't Think the Guardians Will Win A Title Anytime Soon
The Cleveland baseball championship drought is entering year 76. The MLB thinks it's going to get much longer.
By Thomas Erbe
In 1948, Lou Boudreau took Cleveland to the pinnacle, taking down the Boston Braves in 6 games to win the franchise's second World Series Championship. Since then, they've reached the Fall Classic four more times, losing every single one. It has been 75 long, painful years for fans watching baseball in The Land.
The 2016 campaign was Cleveland's latest close call. They had a 3-1 lead on the Chicago Cubs going into Game 5, feeling like the drought was just about over. But the Cubs had other plans, storming back and winning Games 5, 6, and 7 to end their own drought of 108 years.
There's nothing happening that indicates 2024 will be the year to end the losing feeling for Cleveland, but MLB and their writing team feel the city will be waiting much longer than just one year.
MLB doesn't have the Guardians in the World Series for at least a decade
The MLB social team posted this graphic on all their social media platforms, predicting the next 10 World Series winners and matchups. Noticeably missing from every matchup through 2033 is the Cleveland Guardians.
To expand on that, the only club from the AL Central they have even making a World Series is the Detroit Tigers in 2031. They predict they will lose to the Cubs.
The Guardians are a team that every year they could win the division or lose 100 games -- no one really knows. But now that legendary manager Terry Francona has retired and newcomer Stephen Vogt is taking over, there is even more unknown.
The Guardians may see this graphic come across their timelines and look to prove those who made this prediction wrong.
