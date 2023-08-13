5 Most Overpaid Browns Heading into the 2023 Season
These five Browns players are putting more than their fair share of stress on the team's salary cap situation.
5. A.J. Green
A.J. Green is another guy like Anthony Schwartz, who just probably shouldn't be on the roster at all.
Green barely managed to make it onto the field last season playing just 13% of the team’s defensive snaps, and when he was on the field it was ugly. He was thrown at 13 times in coverage, giving up 10 completions.
Undrafted free agent Caleb Biggers (with a $750k contract) is showing out so far this preseason, giving us Denzel Ward, Martin Emerson, Mike Ford and maybe Biggers all worth playing over Green on the outside corner spots (not to mention our slot options).
So let's please not pay $1.4 million for our sixth(?)-best cornerback. It's not a huge cap hit, but it's far more than what he's worth to this team.
