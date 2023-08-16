3 Most Overpaid Cavaliers Heading Into the 2023 Season
Here's a look at the three most overpaid Cavaliers ahead of the 2023 NBA season
2. Max Strus
Speaking of Max Strus, he's also one of the most overpaid Cavaliers despite having yet to play a game for the organization.
The sign-and-trade deal with the Miami Heat that sent Strus to Cleveland was necessary. He was one of the better available shooters this offseason with a 37.1% three-point percentage, which the Cavs needed after struggling from distance in the playoffs.
However, Strus is joining the team on a four-year, $62.2 million contract that looks extremely risky if things don't pan out.
The 27-year-old is well worth that price when he's on his game. The issue is that he's coming off of a relatively down year, having averaged 2.5 three-pointers with a 35.0% success rate last year.
Just for reference, the NBA average three-point percentage last season was 36.1%, per Basketball Reference. The fact that the Cavaliers are paying $14.4 million this season to a shooter who shot below league average from range is slightly worrying, especially if he doesn't bounce back.
If Strus doesn't play to his ceiling more often than not going forward, Cleveland will be saddled with an overpaid contract for years to come.