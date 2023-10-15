3 Moves Browns Must Make Next to Capitalize on Week 6 Victory
By Tyler Maher
3. Get Amari Cooper More Involved
There's no denying that Amari Cooper is Cleveland's best wide receiver. Not only is he the team's most talented wideout, but he's also the most accomplished. The four-time Pro Bowler led the Browns with 1,160 receiving yards last year and finished with a career-high 9 touchdowns.
Cooper proved that again in Week 6, making the most of his limited touches. He turned 4 catches into a whopping 108 yards (27 yards per catch) and made one of the best grabs of the season so far:
So why isn't Cleveland feeding him the ball more? Cooper had just 1 catch on 6 targets for 16 yards in Week 4 and finished with the same number of receptions as Elijah Moore (19 yards) in Week 6. There's no reason that Moore should be getting as many catches as Coop.
Cooper started the season well with 17 catches on 25 targets for 243 yards and 1 touchdown over the first three weeks. He hasn't been as involved without Watson, however, with just 5 catches over his last 2 games combined.
Regardless of whether Watson returns in Week 7, that needs to change going forward. Cooper needs to be a focal point of the offense regardless of who's under center, and that's on offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt to scheme up more plays for Cooper and figuring out how to get him open looks downfield.
Week 6 proved that Cooper is still an elite playmaker when you get the ball in his hands. The Browns need to make him a priority in Week 7.
