Myles Garrett Avoids Big Injury Scare in Week 3 vs. Giants
By Jovan Alford
The Cleveland Browns are in a tight battle against the winless New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. The Browns came into this week’s contest as a 6.5-point favorite despite having multiple players banged up.
One of those banged-up players was star defensive end Myles Garrett. Garrett only practiced on Friday after missing the first two days with a foot injury. The veteran pass rusher had the same practice routine heading into last week’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Garrett had a brief injury scare against the Giants on Sunday. The 28-year-old defensive end left the game with a calf injury. According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the TV broadcast said Garrett was questionable to return.
The three-time All-Pro defensive lineman dealt with a hamstring injury in minicamp earlier this summer. However, the good news for the Browns and their fans is that Garrett returned to the field with 5:24 left in the half.
For the Browns to win today’s game against the Giants, they will need Garrett and the rest of their pass rushers to get after New York quarterback Daniel Jones. Jones has completed an efficient 14-of-16 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.
The veteran quarterback has also been sacked once by the Browns' defense. That one sack has come from veteran defensive lineman Za’Darius Smith. Additionally, Cleveland's defense only has two quarterback hits on Jones.
