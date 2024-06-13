Myles Garrett Disrespected in Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was finally given his due recognition last year when he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.
But oddsmakers aren’t giving him much of a chance to repeat – listing him fifth (+750 odds) among players to win the award next season on DraftKings Sportsbook.
Let’s try to make sense of these disrespectful odds.
Garrett Listed Fifth Among DPOY Favorites
Before you get too incensed, you should know that Garrett is listed much more favorably at FanDuel – second to only Micah Parsons with +650 odds to win the award.
And this could be a case of voter fatigue rather than anything else.
Aaron Donald is the most recent player to win this award in back-to-back seasons (2017 & 2018) and J.J. Watt also went back-to-back (2014 & 2015), but aside from that, there hasn’t been another repeat winner since Lawrence Taylor (1981 & 1982).
In other words, it’s very rare to win this award in consecutive seasons, so that may be baked into the odds here.
And it’s not like he has any slouches listed ahead of him either.
Player
Defensive Player of the Year Odds (DK)
T.J. Watt
+550
Micah Parsons
+550
Nick Bosa
+700
Maxx Crosby
+700
Myles Garrett
+750
When you consider that Watt had 19 sacks, eight pass breakups, an interception, and four forced fumbles last season and Garrett still won, maybe it’s not that big of a deal that Garrett isn’t the favorite after all.
But he should still be listed higher than fifth, especially with him being just 28 years old and ranked as the No. 1 edge defender per Pro Football Focus.
