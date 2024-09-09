Myles Garrett Shares Harsh Truth About Browns Fans Booing After Miserable Week 1 Performance
The Cleveland Browns and their fans waited eight months for the NFL season to return but it wasn't a great showing in Week 1.
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys dominated the Browns en route to a 33-17 win. Cleveland didn't look like the team that made the playoffs last season, which seemed to annoy the fanbase. They were booing the squad and star defensive end Myles Garrett believes they have the right to do so.
Browns News: Myles Garrett Supports Fans After Lackluster Performance
When speaking with reporters after the game, Garrett was asked about fans booing the team and he believes there was nothing wrong with it.
"If we're not playing well, they have the right to boo. If we're kicking ass, they have the right to cheer. It's their privilege. They pay to see us do well and we have to put on a better performance if we expect them to support us in full force. We gotta be better and that's all on us. "- Myles Garrett
Garrett is the best player on the Browns roster and his postgame comments also show he's the clear leader for this team. He understands that the fans won't be cheering you on when you have a pitiful performance as Cleveland did.
Although the Cowboys put up 33 points, the offense was the biggest problem in the loss. The Browns only managed 230 yards of total offense with 3.3 yards per play and went 2-of-15 on third downs.
If you're putting that product on the field of course fans won't be pleased and will boo. The Browns have a chance to redeem themselves in Week 2, as they travel to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Browns are 3.5-point underdogs.
